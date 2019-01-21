Register
22:20 GMT +3
21 January 2019
    A migrant jumps the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

    Migrants Cross US Border as CBP Agents Struggle to Cope Amid Shutdown

    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    US
    0 40

    Border Patrol agents, as well as many other government employees, are currently working without pay as the longest government shutdown continues, with the impasse in talks between Trump and the Democrats remaining unresolved.

    Border Patrol agents, who are continuing to fulfil their duties despite not being paid for roughly a month due to the ongoing government shutdown, are seeing large groups of migrants illegally crossing the southern US border and entering Arizona, NBC reported. One Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, Fernando Grijalva, revealed that on 14 January, a group of about 84 migrants exited a bus that had stopped on a highway close to the border and literally just walked into the US unhindered.

    Pope Francis fixes his cap as he gives his speech during a meeting with young people at Notre Dame College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo / A. M. Ahad
    American Pastor Lashes Out at Pope Francis for Criticism of US Border Wall

    His fellow agents managed to take pictures of the migrants, allegedly mostly coming from Central America, using their mobile surveillance truck, but could do little to stop them. He added that most of them were either families or unaccompanied minors.

    A video recently released by the CBP showed a group of 376 migrants, almost half of them appearing to be children, illegally crossing the US border near San Luis, Arizona, after which they surrendered to Border Patrol agents for processing.

    READ MORE:  Backing for US Border Wall Hits Record High Among Republicans — Poll

    According to Border Patrol's acting chief of the Tucson Sector, Jeffrey Self, a humanitarian crisis is taking place on the US' southern border in terms of handling the incoming migrants. 20,000 border agents stationed in the southern US are continuing to process migrants' asylum applications without being paid, but are still not coping with the influx; as a result, the CBP has had to shift its focus from fighting cross-border crime, such as smuggling.

    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico
    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    US Border Patrol Arrests the Largest Group of 376 Migrants on Mexico Border

    A significant portion of government employees remain in furlough, while others are working without being paid, as the US government enters its fifth week of shutdown due to Senate Democrats refusing to support a bill that would secure $5.7 billion in funding for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

    Democratic leaders remain unwilling to negotiate on funding for the wall in talks with US President Donald Trump, despite the latter warning them that otherwise they won't be able to end the shutdown.

