Cardi B Gives Trump Supporters a Piece of Her Mind Amid Gov’t Shutdown

This week, Cardi B stole the spotlight when she criticised Trump online, insisting that people should start taking the current situation in the country seriously, though her audience was left divided over the rapper’s statements.

With no end to the month-long US government shutdown in sight, American rapper Cardi B has once again stepped forward to offer her opinion on the current crisis.

Following up on her impassioned Wednesday speech, Cardi posted a message on social media, advising Trump supporters to "work for free while the government is shut down" to show their support for their president.

​Her words appeared to resonate with many social media users.

Cardi is ripping & chewing them alive. — E (@eSHEIKH_) 19 января 2019 г.

45 supporters reading this tweet like pic.twitter.com/28jL3dqNP6 — Chinning Tatum (@auntiebaecc) 19 января 2019 г.

​Some, however, seemingly weren’t inclined to agree with the rap star.

Democrats should just let us build the wall instead so the shutdown can end — Satyriasis Jetskii (@Jetski_Jr) 19 января 2019 г.

Someone gonna tell her? 👀 They aren't working for free. Their payments just aren't being processed while the gov is shut down. Once it opens back up, they'll receive all the money they're owed for the hours they worked..def not ideal, but neither is royalty payments err 6mo — Rip (@WhoisRip) 19 января 2019 г.

Unfollow — Cam (@RealCamDavies) 19 января 2019 г.

Earlier this week, the rapper released a video where she complained about the shutdown, insisting that people ”really need to take this thing seriously” and “take some action”, adding though that she isn’t quite sure exactly what kind of “action” that might be.