Selfie-Couple From India Who Died in Yosemite Park Were Drunk, Autopsy Reveals

A blogging couple who fell to their deaths in October were drunk while taking a selfie on top of an 800-foot cliff in the famous Yosemite National Park, California. Less than one year earlier, they posted that “daredevilry” photos are not worth risking lives.

The bloggers, who fell to their death from 800 feet-high Taft Point at Yosemite Park in California, were drunk, according to autopsy results.

Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and Vishnu Viswanath, 29, died from multiple injuries after they fell off of one of Yosemite's iconic cliffs in October 2018.

"We can only conclude that they had consumed alcohol but it is unknown to what level of intoxication," stated Andrea Stewart, assistant Mariposa County coroner.

A forensic pathologist confirmed that the two had no drugs in their systems, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

According to Jishnu Viswanath, Vishnu's brother, the two apparently fell while taking a selfie after setting up their camera tripod near the ledge.

The bloggers — Indian expats who lived in California — were known for their Instagram blog called "Holidays and Happily Ever Afters" that had some 25,000 social media followers.

In the blog, the couple described themselves as "obsessed with travel," and posted selfies from across the world, including a gondola in Venice and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

In March 2018, Moorthy posted in his blog pondering whether an impressive selfie made at a spectacular location is worth the risk of losing a life.

"A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo?," Moorthy wrote at the time.

At least 10 people died in Yosemite in 2018 alone, BBC reported. In September, an Israeli teenager fell to his death while taking a selfie in another part of the world-renowned park.