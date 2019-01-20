Register
20 January 2019
    Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park

    Selfie-Couple From India Who Died in Yosemite Park Were Drunk, Autopsy Reveals

    © AP Photo / Amanda Lee Myers
    US
    A blogging couple who fell to their deaths in October were drunk while taking a selfie on top of an 800-foot cliff in the famous Yosemite National Park, California. Less than one year earlier, they posted that “daredevilry” photos are not worth risking lives.

    The bloggers, who fell to their death from 800 feet-high Taft Point at Yosemite Park in California, were drunk, according to autopsy results.

    Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and Vishnu Viswanath, 29, died from multiple injuries after they fell off of one of Yosemite's iconic cliffs in October 2018.

    "We can only conclude that they had consumed alcohol but it is unknown to what level of intoxication," stated Andrea Stewart, assistant Mariposa County coroner.

    Girl on the sea beach
    CC0
    Aussie Blogger Dubs Hot Bikini Trend 'Flossing For Insides' After Painful Try-Out
    A forensic pathologist confirmed that the two had no drugs in their systems, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

    According to Jishnu Viswanath, Vishnu's brother, the two apparently fell while taking a selfie after setting up their camera tripod near the ledge.

    The bloggers — Indian expats who lived in California — were known for their Instagram blog called "Holidays and Happily Ever Afters" that had some 25,000 social media followers.

    In the blog, the couple described themselves as "obsessed with travel," and posted selfies from across the world, including a gondola in Venice and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

    In March 2018, Moorthy posted in his blog pondering whether an impressive selfie made at a spectacular location is worth the risk of losing a life.

    "A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo?," Moorthy wrote at the time.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES??? 😛… Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo?… When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦‍♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post…. Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨… Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚‍♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎… PS — Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight

    Публикация от TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) 28 Мар 2018 в 8:45 PDT

    At least 10 people died in Yosemite in 2018 alone, BBC reported. In September, an Israeli teenager fell to his death while taking a selfie in another part of the world-renowned park.

    autopsy, bloggers, fall, cliff, death, Yosemite National Park, California, United States
