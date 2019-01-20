Trump Makes ‘Major Announcement’ on Govt Shutdown, Border Security (VIDEO)

On Friday, Trump tweeted that he will deliver a speech concerning what he calls a "Humanitarian Crisis" on the southern US border with Mexico, as well as the shutdown. Later in a separate video statement, the US president urged Democrats to "take the politics out" of the border situation and "get to work and make a deal".

Initially the White House livestream was scheduled for 3 P.M. EST (2000 GMT), but, on Saturday, Trump said that he had moved it on 4 P.M. EST (2100 GMT).

Live from the White House

US President Donald Trump is expected to ask for the $5.7 billion he needs to build a wall on the southern border in exchange for extended protections for two groups of migrants that Democrats want covered, CNN said Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described the upcoming Trump proposal as "unacceptable" as it does not "represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people's lives," Reuters reported.

The current partial shutdown of the US government entered its 29th day after Democrats, who blame the crisis on US President Donald Trump, shot down the president's border wall proposal in December.

READ MORE: Democrats Refuse to Attend Working Lunch to End Shutdown — White House

Trump ordered many US government agencies to be shut down in December after the House of Representatives Democratic majority refused to satisfy his demand for $5.6 billion in funds that include the president's long-promised wall on the US-Mexico border.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Dems negotiate an end to the shutdown, which has seen some 800,000 government employees affected by a lapse in funding, which is expected to continue until Trump signs a Senate-approved spending bill.