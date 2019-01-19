Trump to Propose More Migrant Protection in Exchange for Wall Funding – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is expected to ask for the $5.7 billion he needs to build a wall on the southern border in exchange for extended protections for two groups of migrants that Democrats want to be covered, local media said Saturday.

Trump said he would make a “major announcement” in the afternoon on the border crisis and the partial government shutdown, which entered the record 29th day on Saturday.

© AP Photo / A. M. Ahad American Pastor Lashes Out at Pope Francis for Criticism of US Border Wall

The president will reportedly say he will allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients – who came to the country as children – and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders to remain in the United States, sources familiar with the speech told CNN.

Trump said last year he wanted to phase out DACA and rescinded some TPS protections amid protests from the Democrats. He is expected to address their protections without waiting for a Supreme Court decision.

READ MORE: Backing for US Border Wall Hits Record High Among Republicans — Poll

The new offer is ultimately aimed at ending the longest shutdown of the federal government in US history, which has left 800,000 federal workers without paychecks. Trump has hinted that he could declare a national emergency in order to secure the money.