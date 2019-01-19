Trump to Propose More Migrant Protection in Exchange for Wall Funding – Reports

Trump said he would make a “major announcement” in the afternoon on the border crisis and the partial government shutdown, which entered the record 29th day on Saturday.
Trump said last year he wanted to phase out DACA and rescinded some TPS protections amid protests from the Democrats. He is expected to address their protections without waiting for a Supreme Court decision.
The new offer is ultimately aimed at ending the longest shutdown of the federal government in US history, which has left 800,000 federal workers without paychecks. Trump has hinted that he could declare a national emergency in order to secure the money.
