18:52 GMT +319 January 2019
    US President Donald Trump. File photo

    Trump Campaign's Vow to Send Fake Bricks to Pelosi Amid US Crisis Wows Twitter

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    0 20

    Pelosi and Schumer are especially opposed to US President Donald Trump's demand for funds to build a wall along the southern US border with Mexico. The standoff in Congress led to the ongoing partial shutdown of the US federal government back in December.

    US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has pledged to send fake red bricks to the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer amid the ongoing government shutdown gridlock, according to Fox News.

    The government shutdown entered its 28th day on Saturday, after the Democrats, who blame the crisis on Trump, shot down the president's border wall proposal in December. 

    "Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the president, we'll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border," Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said.

    In a bid to raise money for the 2020 election race, Trump campaigners are asking donors to chip in $20.20 for each faux brick which Parscale said will include facts about "the crime, drugs, and human trafficking that result from open borders".

    Netizens have, meanwhile, showed mixed reactions, with one Twitter user describing the move as "childish", while others said they "love it".

    Around 800,000 federal workers have either been furloughed or are working without pay due to the government shutdown, which was triggered by Congress' refusal to grant $5.7 billion for Trump's championed border wall. 

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Democrats Refuse to Attend Working Lunch to End Shutdown - White House
    In October 2018, around 7,000 migrant caravans set off from Honduras in the direction of Mexico and the United States, with thousands of Central American asylum seekers following suit later in the year.

    At the moment, between from 6,000 and 9,000 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are reported to have concentrated on the US-Mexican border.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
