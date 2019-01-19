Trump to Meet Families of Americans Killed in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced Saturday a trip to the Dover air force base in Delaware to meet the families of who he described as four very special people who died serving the country.

While he did not specify who they were, the families are likely to be those of two US service members and two Pentagon personnel who died last week in a blast in the Syrian city of Manbij.

"Will be leaving for Dover to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country!" Trump tweeted.

​The air base houses a mortuary where remains of US troops who fell overseas are flown for what is known as a dignified transfer. Personnel of the base helps the bereaved families with the final preparations for the burial.