At Least 1 Person Hurt After Shooting in Pittsburgh Store - Reports

According to local media reports, two Family Dollar stores were robbed Friday night, with a man being shot during the second one. A spokesman for Pittsburgh Public Safety told local reporters that a man had been shot inside the Pittsburgh Family Dollar and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is the scene at the Family Dollar along Frankstown road. Police say a man was shot inside the store and is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Onwbwk7nRv — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) 19 января 2019 г.

According to the Trib news media outlet, A man robbed the discount store at 10730 Frankstown Road in Penn Hills at about 8:15 p.m. local time on Friday and got away. A second Family Dollar, also on Frankstown Road about 2 miles away, was reportedly robbed at about 9:30 p.m. There has been no immediate information whether the two robberies were connected.

Regarding the first robbery, Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said that officers are looking for a thin man about 6-feet 2-inches tall, wearing a black jacket over a navy blue hooded sweatshirt. The suspect had tattoos of numbers on his fingers and a tattoo above an eyebrow, according to the Trib news media outlet.

