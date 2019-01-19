'Not Accurate': Mueller Refutes BuzzFeed Cohen Scoop

"BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate," a spokesperson for Mueller's office said late Friday evening.
UPDATE: A spokesperson for the special counsel is disputing BuzzFeed News’ report. https://t.co/BEoMKiDypn pic.twitter.com/GWWfGtyhaE— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 19, 2019
Friday, the veracity of those sources came under question as reporters pressed the story's authors, Jason Leopold and Anthony Cormier, about how well they had examined those sources, and indeed, whether they had at all. Now, the Office of the Special Counsel, who many had believed to be the source of the information (which would make it a leak, something Mueller's office is not known for), has explicitly said that BuzzFeed's characterization of the documents and testimony in its story is not accurate.
