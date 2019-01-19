US, N Korea Officials Hold First 'Productive' High-Level Meeting - State Dept

Since the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un in June the denuclearization talks have been reportedly stalled, with Pyongyang demanding immediate sanctions relief and Washington urging North Korea to take more steps to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.

The US State Department said in a press release on Friday that US and North Korean officials after talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol held a productive working level meeting.

"The Secretary [Pompe], Special Representative [Stephen] Biegun, and Vice Chairman Kim discussed efforts to make progress on the commitments President [Donald] Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un made at their summit in Singapore," the release said on Friday after the meeting in Washington. "At the conclusion of the Secretary’s meeting with Vice Chairman Kim, the two sides held a productive first meeting at the working level", the release said.

The State Department also said that US Special Envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun will participate in an international conference hosted by the Swedish government on 19-22 January.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW