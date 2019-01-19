Register
02:44 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    Trump to Make Major Announcement on Govt Shutdown, Border Security on Saturday

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    247

    US President Donald Trump said via Twitter on Friday he will make a "major" announcement on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on "the humanitarian crisis" and the partial US government shutdown.

    The government shutdown was caused by a standoff between Trump and congressional Democrats over the president's demand for funds to build a wall along the southern US border with Mexico.

    Trump is asking Congress to approve $5.7 billion to build the wall, but Democrats refuse to provide the funds to construct such a barrier. The impasse has left the US federal government partially closed for a record 28 days.

    On Friday, the Trump administration grounded all government aircraft to prevent US lawmakers from making business trips without the White House's permission.

    On Thursday, Trump informed House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she would not be allowed to use a US military plane to travel to Afghanistan until the ongoing government shutdown is resolved. Trump also canceled his delegation's trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Grounds All Congressional Air Travel on Government-Owned Planes Amid Shutdown Showdown
    Moreover, about 800,000 federal workers have either been sent home or forced to work without pay since the US government impasse began on 22 December.

    Trump said earlier on Friday that a new caravan of migrants was moving toward the United States, underscoring the need to meet his demand for funds to build a barrier along the southern border with Mexico. However, it was unclear which caravan of migrants Trump was referring to in his statement. Similar caravans of migrants have arrived regularly to the United States over the past two decades, crossing into the US largely unnoticed, but Trump has cast a spotlight on the issue to highlight the need for enhanced border security.

    READ MORE: Trump Enacts Bill on Compensation for US Govt Employees Amid Shutdown

    The first 7,000-strong migrant caravan set out from Honduras in the direction of Mexico and the United States last October, with thousands of Central American asylum-seekers following suit later in the year. At the moment, somewhere from 6,000 to 9,000 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are reported to have concentrated on the US-Mexican border.

    In response to the migration crisis, over 5,200 US soldiers have been deployed to the country's southern border.

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Democrats Refuse to Attend Working Lunch to End Shutdown - White House
    In late November, US law enforcement and members of a Central American caravan clashed on the border after a group of around 500 of the migrants attempted to storm into the United States, but were thwarted by US authorities with tear gas and rubber bullets.

    The US president has repeatedly hinted that he could declare a national emergency in order to secure funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico, though he has said he would prefer to reach a deal with US Congress on the matter.

    In early January, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was considering to use the funds from a bill approved for providing disaster relief to Puerto Rico, Texas, California and Florida to construct a border wall on the US southern border.

    READ MORE: Two Child Rapists Caught Entering US With Illegal Migrant Caravan – Report

    Related:

    Up, Not Down! Pornhub Traffic in US, Washington DC Gets a Rise Amid Shutdown
    Trump Grounds All Congressional Air Travel on Gov't Planes Amid Shutdown Spat
    Melania Trump Flies Air Force as POTUS Grounds Pelosi Plane Amid Shutdown
    Cardi B Rips Into Trump Over Shutdown, Polarises Social Media (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    funding, border security, government shutdown, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse