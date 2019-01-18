US-North Korea Summit Scheduled for Late February - White House

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have agreed in principle to meet near the end of February, the White House announced Friday.

"President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and a half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February," the White House said in a statement. Kim is Vice Chairman of the Worker's Party of Korea. He is also in charge of nuclear talks with the United States.

"The President looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date," according to the announcement.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Trump Says 'Progress Made' on North Korea, Looks Forward to Next Summit With Kim

After the meeting at the White House, the North Korean envoy was invited to lunch at the State Department by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On June 12, 2018, Trump and Kim held their first meeting in Singapore, where a peaceful solution to the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula was discussed.

"The way to come here was not easy. The past falters in our names and the old prejudices and practices work as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them," Kim said at the Singapore summit.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump's meeting with the vice chairman was productive and that the two sides will keep up the dialogue.