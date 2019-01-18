Trump Begins Third Year of Presidency With Low Job Approval, Trust Level - Poll

"Nearly six-in-ten (58 percent) say they trust what Trump says less than previous presidents, up from 54 percent last June and 51 percent in February 2017, shortly after he took office," a press release summarizing the poll said.
The poll — released on Day 27 of a partial government shutdown in which neither Trump nor congressional Democrats appear ready to compromise — also shows that both Democrats and Republicans are increasingly eager to fight each other. Seventy percent of Democrats say they want their party leaders to stand up to Trump compared with 63 percent a year ago.
On the Republican side, the share of voters saying Trump should stand up to Democrats has increased from 40 percent a year ago to 51 percent, according to the poll results.
