Trump Begins Third Year of Presidency With Low Job Approval, Trust Level - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s has not only received low job approval ratings throughout his presidency, but a growing share of Americans doubt whether he tells the truth, a new Pew Research Center revealed on Friday.

"Nearly six-in-ten (58 percent) say they trust what Trump says less than previous presidents, up from 54 percent last June and 51 percent in February 2017, shortly after he took office," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Trump’s latest job approval rating stands at 37 percent, relatively steady throughout the president’s first two years in office, the release said. When plotted graphically, Trump approval yields a solid horizontal line with few fluctuations compared with wild fluctuations during the presidencies of Ronald Reagan, the two George Bushes, Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama.

The poll — released on Day 27 of a partial government shutdown in which neither Trump nor congressional Democrats appear ready to compromise — also shows that both Democrats and Republicans are increasingly eager to fight each other. Seventy percent of Democrats say they want their party leaders to stand up to Trump compared with 63 percent a year ago.

On the Republican side, the share of voters saying Trump should stand up to Democrats has increased from 40 percent a year ago to 51 percent, according to the poll results.