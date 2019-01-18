Up, Not Down! Pornhub Traffic in US, Washington DC Gets a Rise Amid Shutdown

The world’s largest online adult content provider, Pornhub, has reported a distinct increase in traffic as the US federal government shutdown reaches its fourth week milestone.
Comparing recent statistics with data prior to the shutdown, they announced that “weekday visits” across the country “were up 5.94% from January 7th to 11th”.
"Those fluctuations are similar to other events (see Winter Storm Stella) when people tend to stay up later and sleep in when they don’t have to go to work in the morning," Pornhub noted, adding that afternoon traffic also witnessed around a 7 per cent increase.
"Are these the favourite categories of government workers?" Pornhub playfully inquired.
