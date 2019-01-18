Up, Not Down! Pornhub Traffic in US, Washington DC Gets a Rise Amid Shutdown

According to Pornhub, such traffic fluctuations happen as a result of events which result in people tending "to stay up later and sleep in when they don’t have to go to work in the morning".

The world’s largest online adult content provider, Pornhub, has reported a distinct increase in traffic as the US federal government shutdown reaches its fourth week milestone.

Comparing recent statistics with data prior to the shutdown, they announced that “weekday visits” across the country “were up 5.94% from January 7th to 11th”.

"Those fluctuations are similar to other events (see Winter Storm Stella) when people tend to stay up later and sleep in when they don’t have to go to work in the morning," Pornhub noted, adding that afternoon traffic also witnessed around a 7 per cent increase.

Moreover, the website noted that traffic in the Washington, D.C. area saw an average daily increase of about 6 per cent as compared to the pre-shutdown data, with the most popular categories being "Outdoor", "Threesome" and "Old/Young".

"Are these the favourite categories of government workers?" Pornhub playfully inquired.