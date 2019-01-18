Register
10:59 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at the end of an unannounced visit with U.S. troops in Iraq, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 27, 2018

    Melania Trump Flies Air Force as POTUS Grounds Pelosi Plane Amid Shutdown

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A recent report has suggested that Melania Trump has gone on a fun weekend getaway in Florida - something angry commenters say is funded by taxpayers' dollars. The First Lady's alleged trip comes at a time when nearly 800,000 federal workers have missed their paychecks due to Donald Trump's fight over border funding with Democrats in the House.

    Melania Trump reportedly boarded a government jet to fly to her husband's private Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, hours after he cancelled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to visit Brussels and to US troops in Afghanistan due to the longest government shutdown in US history.

    From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Pelosi Asks Trump to Delay State of Union Address Until Shutdown Crisis Resolved

    Politico's Jake Sherman learned about the unannounced flight as he was listening to air traffic control, noting that a flight designated EXEC1F (a call-sign used to refer to an aircraft carrying the president's family members, but not the president himself) was departing Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for Palm Beach, a Florida town several miles away from Mar-a-Lago.

    According to The Washington Post's estimates, which cite a 2016 Government Accountability Office report, a trip to Palm Beach could cost up to $3.6 million, including the cost of aircraft and coast guard protection.

    Melania Trump had more luck with her travel plans than Nany Pelosi, who recently became speaker of the US House of Representatives.

    Donald Trump postponed Pelosi's scheduled seven-day trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan, citing the ongoing partial shutdown of US government agencies.

    "We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate", he said in a statement.

    "I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the strong border security movement to end the shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative."

    READ MORE: Ticket for Tat: Trump Axes Pelosi's Foreign Trip After SOTU Snub

    Donald Trump ordered to shut down part of US government agencies in December after the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives failed to satisfy his demand for $5.6 billion in border funding, including for his long-promised wall on the US-Mexico border.

    Trump has repeatedly called on the Dems to come and negotiate an end to the shutdown, which has seen some 800,000 government employees affected by a lapse in funding, which is expected to continue until Trump signs a Senate-approved spending bill.

    Related:

    Cardi B Rips Into Trump Over Shutdown, Polarises Social Media (VIDEO)
    Trump Enacts Bill on Compensation for US Govt Employees Amid Shutdown
    Trump's State of Union Speech Could Be Cancelled Over Govt Shutdown - US Senate
    ‘Flying Is Less Safe’ Due to Shutdown, US Air Traffic Controllers Union Warns
    US FSA Recalls 2,500 Staff to Reopen Offices During Shutdown - Agriculture Chief
    Tags:
    government shutdown, Air Force, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse