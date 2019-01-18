Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen Reconsidering Testifying Before Congress - Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is reconsidering whether to testify before Congress due to threats to his family, his legal adviser Lanny Davis said.

"He's considering whether to go forward in light of the concerns about his family. My guess is that he won't let a bully silence him but I can tell you that he is still considering whether to do this or not," Davis said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen Agrees to Testify

Cohen is set to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on February 7, where questions will likely focus on Cohen's dealings Mr Trump over the years, including during the 2016 presidential race.

On January 10, Cohen said in a statement he agreed to testify publicly and looks forward to having the privilege of giving an opportunity to provide a "full and credible account" of Trumps' alleged relations with Russia. Last month, Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in prison for, among other crimes, allegedly lying to Congress in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into foreign election meddling.

Trump has denied any collusion with Russia, saying the investigation is a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years. Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.