Register
01:37 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Stargates & Warp Drives: New Docs Shed Light on Secret US UFO Research Project

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 42

    Newly released documents from the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reveal more detail about the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat and Identification Program (AATIP), through which the US researched what many might consider to be "fringe science" like stargates, warp drives and extra dimensions.

    Details of the program, which officially ran from 2007 to 2012 thanks to $22 million in annual funding from the defense budget, were obtained and shared on Wednesday by Nike Pope, a British researcher who previously investigated reports of UFO sightings for the UK's Ministry of Defense.

    The Congressional letter obtained by Pope includes a list of 38 products that the AATIP investigated for the DIA. "The purpose of the AATIP was to investigate foreign advanced aerospace weapon threats from the present out to the next 40 years," the letter explains.

    AATIP — DIA Letter to Congr… by on Scribd

    ​The final three pages of the letter disclose various projects on the topics of invisibility cloaking; traversable wormholes, stargates and negative energy; field effects on biological tissues; warp drives, dark energy and the manipulation of extra dimensions, among others.

    However, other than listing the project titles and associated officials, the documents fail to give further insight on the results of those investigations.

    "What better way to hide a UFO program than by embedding it in an aerospace program, looking at the 'unknowns' in parallel with the more conventional threats posed by the next generation of aircraft, missiles and drones?" Pope told Sputnik via email.

    UFO
    CC0
    Perfectly Circular Object Spotted Over Ireland Triggers UFO Hysteria (VIDEO)

    "While this is another intriguing piece of the puzzle, it still doesn't give us a definitive answer to the question of whether AATIP was a program looking at next-generation aerospace threats, or whether, as has been claimed, ‘foreign advanced aerospace weapon threats' is coded language for UFOs," he wrote. "Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between."

    While UFO skeptics and believers alike will continue to debate the existence of UFOs, Pope stressed that actual, serious research should continue. "Some people might call it fringe science, but I regard it as low probability/high impact work, where the immense potential payoffs more than justify the initial expense," he told Sputnik.

    In December 2017, a New York Times profile on the AATIP revealed that the program was still investigating UFO sightings despite it having been officially shuttered in 2012, sources familiar with the program told the outlet.

    However, in a statement to the Times, Pentagon officials explained that the program was indeed closed down after senior officials "determined that there were other, higher priority issues that merited funding, and it was in the best interest of the DoD to make a change."

    The AATIP was initiated in 2007 by Harry Reid, who at the time was the Senate majority leader. A letter obtained in 2018 by journalist George Knapp shows that in 2009, Reid warned then-Deputy Secretary of Defense William Lynn III of the presence of "far term foreign aerospace threats" that have the potential to cause "catastrophic effects," Exo News reported.

    UFO
    CC0
    Aliens or 'Putin's Rocket'? Netizens Puzzled With Mysterious Object Spotted over US

    Without specifically mentioning UFOs, Reid further explained to Lynn that the work of AATIP "would not only benefit the US Government but I believe will directly benefit the Department of Defense in ways not imagined."

    The AATIP first made headlines in 2017 after it released video footage showing a 2004 encounter between two US Navy F/A 18 Super Hornets and, of course, an unknown object. In the recording, the fighter pilots attempt to intercept the unidentified object, described as having "no obvious wings or tails," but are ultimately unsuccessful. It's still unclear what exactly the pilots encountered during their flight.

    Related:

    Panic as Alleged 'TR-3B Triangular UFO' Appears in Ohio (VIDEO)
    Aliens on the Moon? New VIDEO Sparks UFO Speculation Online
    Mysterious Lights Filmed in Night Sky Over N Carolina Trigger UFO Debate (VIDEO)
    Hair-Raising Footage Pops Up of 'Triangle UFO' Devouring Lightning Storm
    Strange 'Cigar-Shaped' UFO Spotted on VIDEO Coverage of California Fires
    Tags:
    UFO sighting, UFO, Advanced Aerospace Threat and Identification Program, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok