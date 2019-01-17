Register
00:02 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The sun rises behind the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers faced a partial government shutdown early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting a border wall with Mexico

    US Mulls Lifting China Tariffs to End Trade Row, Soothe Markets - Reports

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The new tactic is currently being debated within the Trump administration as a way to offer China sufficient incentives to make the long-term concessions that Washington is demanding, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    'Markets are Not Taking US-China Trade War as Very Serious Matter' - Prof
    In early December, Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, called for a truce in their escalating trade war after their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

    On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu was expected to meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in late January to reach an agreement on ending the so-called trade war between the world's two largest economies.

    READ MORE: Scholar Explains How US-China Trade War Backfires on American Companies

    Donald Trump said Monday that the United States would reach a trade deal with China. "I think that we are going to be able to do a deal with China", Trump told reporters at the White House.

    A combine unloads beans during soybeans harvesting in the Khabarovsk Territory
    © Sputnik / Igor Onuchin
    China Quickly Replaced US Soybean Imports Halted by Trade War
    "China wants to negotiate." The US president said the trade talks were going "very well", adding that China has an incentive to negotiate.

    "They have a hard time with their economy because of tariffs",Trump said.

    The idea of lifting some or all tariffs was reportedly proposed by Steven Mnuchin in a series of strategy meetings. The goal of the move is to advance trade negotiations with China and win the Beijing government’s agreement for longer-term reforms, the Wall Street Journal said. On Monday, Asia-Pacific markets slumped amid reports of a decline in Chinese exports.

    The United States has repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices, in particular, theft of US companies' intellectual property and technology.

    READ MORE: Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War

    Related:

    'Markets are Not Taking US-China Trade War as Very Serious Matter' - Prof
    Scholar Explains How US-China Trade War Backfires on American Companies
    Looking Down on America: Canada's 2018 From Trade War to Pot Legalisation
    Will China’s New Forced Transfer of Foreign Technology Law End Trade War?
    Tags:
    lifting, tariffs, deal, trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse