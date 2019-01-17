Cardi B Rips Into Trump Over Shutdown, Polarises Social Media (VIDEO)

The rapper’s criticism of Donald Trump and the US federal government shutdown evoked a mixed reaction among social media users, with people divided over whether she should be taken seriously.

Commenting on the ongoing government shutdown, which already broke previous records of the longest shutdown in the history of the United States, American rapper Cardi B unleashed a barrage of criticism on US President Donald Trump.

Addressing her sizeable Instagram audience, the rap star reminded them that it has been over three weeks since the shutdown began.

"Trump is now ordering, as in summoning, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," Cardi B fumed.

She also urged people to avoid comparing this shutdown to the one that took place during Barack Obama’s presidency over the Affordable Healthcare Act, arguing that back then it was done "for healthcare, so that your grandma could go check her blood pressure."

"And we really need to take this thing seriously, and I think we need to take some action," the singer added, noting that she isn’t quite sure exactly what to do, and that, personally, she feels "scared".

Cardi B’s speech elicited a mixed response on social media, with a number of people praising her for making this statement.

Omg…I do love her! — Shelley 🍸🎬🐾 (@shortbuslife) 17 января 2019 г.

I'd rather have Cardie B as president. Yeah, I said it and you all are thinking it. — J Miller🇺🇸 (@Jmillerbluebld) 17 января 2019 г.

After her rant on Trump’s government shutdown, I would be OK with Cardi B switching spots with Donald Trump, if and only if that doesn’t mean we need to watch Trump twerking.

pic.twitter.com/avid3sxAA7 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 17 января 2019 г.

Some, however, appeared dismissive of her remarks.

I always take advice from strippers — Lily (@lily112146) 17 января 2019 г.

So now we’re taking political advice from Cardi B? 😂 — Julian (@julianpope) 17 января 2019 г.

I’m not even sure she knows exactly what a shutdown is. If it doesn’t affect her she won’t even notice. — GratefulDreg (@GratefulDreg) 17 января 2019 г.

And others took note of a humorous exchange between a trio of US politicians over Cardi B’s video.

Senators were scared of RT’ing the video of Cardi B weighing in on the government shutdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/HgTvpk1bbn — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) 17 января 2019 г.

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) 17 января 2019 г.

The Trump administration and Democratic congressional leaders remain deadlocked over the president's requested $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

The funding spat led to a partial government shutdown, starting from 22 December, which has affected some 800,000 US federal government workers, who have been left working without pay or furloughed.