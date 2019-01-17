Pentagon Plans to Start Screening Recruits With 'Foreign Nexus' Risks - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department is drawing up a plan to introduce expanded screening processes for prospective recruits who may have foreign ties due to terrorism and espionage concerns, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing memos circulating among US military officials.

Thousands of recruits, including people who acquired residence permit in the United States, and US citizens married to foreigners or with relatives holding dual citizenship, will reportedly be more thoroughly vetted.

"One primary concern associated with qualifying for these positions relates to the potential counterintelligence or terrorism risks… The Department must implement expanded foreign vetting and screening protocols to identify and mitigate the foreign nexus risks," a memo seen by the news outlet said.

During the screening, individuals will be barred from recruit training until suspicions of their foreign ties are eliminated.

The new policy is expected to be adopted by US military services by no later than mid-February.

The US military officials refused to comment on the paper labelled "predecisional," saying that the proposal was going through legal reviews and might be amended in the future.