US Senators Introduce Bill Targeting US Export to China's Telecom Industry

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The legislation comes in response to the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was seized in December in Canada on charges of violating US sanctions against Iran.

A group of bipartisan senators on Wednesday introduced a bill prohibiting the export of US-produced parts and components to telecommunication companies in China that have violated US sanctions, Congressman Mike Gallaher’s press office said in a release.

"Today, Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) introduced the bipartisan Telecommunications Denial Order Enforcement Act (H.R. 7255) to direct the President to impose denial orders banning the export of US parts and components to Chinese telecommunications companies that are in violation of US export control or sanctions laws," the release said on Wednesday.

In August, Donald Trump signed legislation banning government agencies from using services from Huawei and ZTE, among other Chinese entities.

The move came after retail stores at US military bases were prohibited from selling Huawei and ZTE mobile phones over concerns that they pose an unacceptable risk to the military’s personnel, information, and mission.

Huawei equipment has been banned from US government computers and most US information networks because of concerns that the company’s equipment could be used to spy, an allegation long denied by the company.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in the Canadian city of Vancouver on 1 December 2018, reportedly, for failing to comply with the US sanctions against Iran, and now faces extradition to the United States. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canadian authorities immediately release the Chinese national.

Just a few days after Meng's arrest, Chinese authorities detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor for allegedly posing a threat to the country's security. Beijing denied, however, that the detention had anything to do with Meng's case.

