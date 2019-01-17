Trump's State of Union Speech Could Be Cancelled Over Govt Shutdown - US Senate

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, set for 29 January, should be delayed if the US government is still shut.
"If it continues to be closed on the 29th, I think it's a good idea to delay it until the government is open", Schumer was quoted as saying by Reuters.
According to Article II, Section 3 of the US constitution the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."
The US president delivers the address annually before a joint session of the US Congress. Traditionally the president outlines the US economic and security situation and discusses the administration’s legislative agenda.
The US government shut down on 22 December after congressional Democrats refused to approve a spending bill that allocated $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southern border that President Donald Trump has demanded.
