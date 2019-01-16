'Hypocritical': Pelosi Mansion Stormed by ‘Immigrants’, Entry Demanded (PHOTOS)

According to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, building a border wall is “immoral,” and undocumented immigrants should be allowed free entry to US soil.

A group of right-wing activists led by the infamous Laura Loomer pulled a stunt at Pelosi's mansion, demanding entry to the congresswoman's property, claiming that since all immigrants are welcome in the US territory and the border wall is not needed, the same should apply to Pelosi's own house.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, last seen chaining herself to Twitter HQ, has jumped the fence at Nancy Pelosi's Napa home and set up a tent protesting immigration. Now she's chanting "Nancy, Nancy!" pic.twitter.com/Te4W2Ut6Pa — Will Sommer (@willsommer) 14 января 2019 г.

​Loomer, known for her numerous social media stunts, including interrupting congressional hearings and chaining herself to the doors of Twitter's New York offices, was joined by a group of people who described themselves as "illegal immigrants" from Mexico and Guatemala (which probably should be taken with a grain of salt).

For lack of anything better to do, Laura Loomer is now carrying her tent back and forth on Nancy Pelosi's lawn pic.twitter.com/lZe0S1plOH — Will Sommer (@willsommer) 14 января 2019 г.

​The activists jumped over a small wall surrounding the mansion and brought in a tent, decorated with photos of some of the US citizens killed by undocumented immigrants in recent years and the word "immorality" spray-painted across it.

During the event, which was reportedly streamed online on Periscope, the protesters marched up to Pelosi's door and demanded to be allowed into the congresswoman's kitchen to make a sandwich. The protesters found the door to the house to be locked and called it "hypocritical" of Pelosi not to have "open doors and borders" to her own property, The Daily Caller reports.

The police have arrived! But Loomer and crew are refusing to give identification, saying "Gavin Newsom said we don't need ID's." Cops aren't thrilled. pic.twitter.com/dFaskZs2gt — Will Sommer (@willsommer) 14 января 2019 г.

​The activist group was subsequently kicked off Pelosi's lawn.

"I'm being deported!" Loomer yelled in the video, as the police forced her away.

Loomer has claimed the guys in yellow jackets she brought with her are undocumented immigrants. It's not clear whether that's true, but they are getting a lot of attention from the police, appear unable to give ID. One cop says Loomer has really put the guys in a tough spot. pic.twitter.com/nqfz6D9SH2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) 14 января 2019 г.

According to a Washington Times report, no arrests were made, and Loomer walked away with a warning for trespassing. Pelosi has not yet commented on the incident.

The US government is currently in its third week of a partial shutdown because of Pelosi's unwillingness to provide funding for President Donald Trump's border wall project, which she called "immoral." While Trump is demanding more than $5 billion of government funding for the wall, Pelosi has declared the Democrats will not give "one cent" for it.