Register
00:47 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nancy Pelosi

    'Hypocritical': Pelosi Mansion Stormed by ‘Immigrants’, Entry Demanded (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron
    US
    Get short URL
    251

    According to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, building a border wall is “immoral,” and undocumented immigrants should be allowed free entry to US soil.

    A group of right-wing activists led by the infamous Laura Loomer pulled a stunt at Pelosi's mansion, demanding entry to the congresswoman's property, claiming that since all immigrants are welcome in the US territory and the border wall is not needed, the same should apply to Pelosi's own house.

    ​Loomer, known for her numerous social media stunts, including interrupting congressional hearings and chaining herself to the doors of Twitter's New York offices, was joined by a group of people who described themselves as "illegal immigrants" from Mexico and Guatemala (which probably should be taken with a grain of salt).

    ​The activists jumped over a small wall surrounding the mansion and brought in a tent, decorated with photos of some of the US citizens killed by undocumented immigrants in recent years and the word "immorality" spray-painted across it.

    During the event, which was reportedly streamed online on Periscope, the protesters marched up to Pelosi's door and demanded to be allowed into the congresswoman's kitchen to make a sandwich. The protesters found the door to the house to be locked and called it "hypocritical" of Pelosi not to have "open doors and borders" to her own property, The Daily Caller reports.

    ​The activist group was subsequently kicked off Pelosi's lawn.

    "I'm being deported!" Loomer yelled in the video, as the police forced her away.

    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure for the annual Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    WATCH Trump Berate 'Cryin Chuck', Pelosi, Claim China is ‘Easier’ to Deal With
    According to a Washington Times report, no arrests were made, and Loomer walked away with a warning for trespassing. Pelosi has not yet commented on the incident.

    The US government is currently in its third week of a partial shutdown because of Pelosi's unwillingness to provide funding for President Donald Trump's border wall project, which she called "immoral." While Trump is demanding more than $5 billion of government funding for the wall, Pelosi has declared the Democrats will not give "one cent" for it.

    Related:

    Pelosi Asks Trump to Delay State of Union Address Until Shutdown Crisis Resolved
    American Neo-Gothic? Schumer, Pelosi's Trump Criticism Speech Laughed at Online
    Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi's Inability to Support Black Lives
    Trump Repeatedly Used F-Word While Meeting Pelosi, Later Apologised – Reports
    Pelosi Brands Trump-Putin Relationship 'Dangerous'
    Ready for More Austerity on Workers? Here Comes Pelosi!
    Tags:
    border wall, illegal immigrants, protest, Laura Loomer, Nancy Pelosi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse