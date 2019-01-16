White House Calls Trump Meeting With Group of Democrats 'Constructive'

Before the meeting, seven Democratic lawmakers from the Problem Solvers caucus in a statement said they accepted Trump’s invitation to talk to convey that there is strong agreement around the country that the government needs to reopen.
"The President and his team had a constructive meeting with bipartisan members of the problem solvers caucus," Sanders said. "They listened to one another and now both have a good understanding of what the other wants. We look forward to more conversations like this."
However, the day before, Democratic Party leaders rejected Trump’s invitation for talks amid a government shutdown that is now in its 26th day – the longest shutdown in US history — with no sign of reopening any time soon.
