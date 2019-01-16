Ninety Percent of US Voters Not Affected By Government Shutdown - Poll

Only ten percent of respondents say they have been impacted by the shutdown in a major way, the poll results showed.
Fifty-four percent of respondents say they feel no impact of the shutdown, while 35 percent of voters say they have felt a minor impact on their personal lives, according to the poll results.
The poll was conducted among 1,000 likely US voters on January 14-15 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.
