Ninety Percent of US Voters Not Affected By Government Shutdown - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ninety percent of US voters say they have not been affected or have been affected in a minor way by the partial government shutdown, a new Rasmussen Reporters national poll revealed on Wednesday.

Only ten percent of respondents say they have been impacted by the shutdown in a major way, the poll results showed.

Fifty-four percent of respondents say they feel no impact of the shutdown, while 35 percent of voters say they have felt a minor impact on their personal lives, according to the poll results.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 likely US voters on January 14-15 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.

