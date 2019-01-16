Register
16 January 2019
    Porn Star-Turned-Pastor Reveals How She Quit XXX Industry After 'Horrific' Scene

    Crystal DiGregorio-Bassette used to earn $30,000 per month in the adult industry as Nadia Hilton, but turned to God in a Mary Magdalena-like plot. The woman, who claims to be the first porn actress to become a pastor, is now helping to steer her former colleagues onto the right path and give up the dirty business.

    Former porn actress Crystal DiGregorio-Bassette, who gave up her 10-year career, has told the story of her rocky path to Christianity in an interview with Fox News. The 34-year-old mother of three, now working as a Christian counselor and paralegal in upstate New York, said it all started with a kind of a revelation on Easter Sunday several years ago.

    The woman, whose films from big-name adult industry companies can still be easily found online, called the moment a miracle. She said that God “removed the veil from her eyes” as she found herself crying at the church altar.

    "I noticed how much people were being hurt by the porn industry and I never really thought of it before that…", she recalled that day, revealing that it took her some time to part with her porn past, $30,000 monthly salary, a $10 million mansion in Malibu as well as her own nightclub and Ferrari.

    Eventually, she decided that she wanted to help people and stop hurting them, and ended her acting career at 31 and then filed for bankruptcy.

    "Literally, my last two scenes were the most horrific I had to do. It felt like I was getting raped on the set. I was just sitting there reading the Bible, waiting for my scene, learning more about God", she recalled.

    Starting a porn-free life was not easy for her and her family, as her son was bullied, while employers fired her when they learned about her past career. Nevertheless, she got her life back on track and even became the first porn star to turn pastor, as she claims. Surprisingly enough, her past now helps her in her current activities.

    "Anybody feels that they can come to me, and that’s what I like about it. They can talk to me openly and not have to worry about me judging them. We all do wrong. Nobody’s perfect. It didn’t matter if you’ve been saved your whole life or you walk into my church with full-on tattoos. I accept them for who they are, not attack them", she said.

    She persuaded a friend of hers that she once helped to get into the porn business to get back the straight and narrow; and will now be the pastor presiding over her wedding. Crystal DiGregorio-Bassette also encourages her former colleagues to quit porn

