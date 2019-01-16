Register
07:41 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    'State Dept Alert': Daesh, Al-Qaeda Terrorists Seek to Attack US Citizens Abroad

    © AP Photo / Militant website
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of State said in its latest Worldwide Caution advisory that in multiple regions around the world terrorists, guerrilla groups, and other criminals look to kidnap US citizens for extortion or political purposes.

    "Terrorist groups including ISIS [Daesh]*, al-Qa'ida[Al-Qaeda]**, their associates, and those inspired by such organizations, are intent on attacking US citizens wherever they are," the advisory said on Tuesday.

    The report also points out that terrorists have started using less sophisticated weapons, including pistols and vehicles, against crowds of people.

    Moreover, extremists aim to attack soft targets such as high-profile public events, hotels, places of worship, schools, tourist sites, markets, airports, clubs and restaurants, the advisory noted.

    Britian's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit with Prince William to Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. Evelina London, which is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, is preparing to mark its 150th anniversary in 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    'We Know What She Eats, Poison It!' Daesh Reportedly Plotting to Kill Kate Middleton
    According to various media reports, the Nusra Front, which stands for The Support Front for the People of Syria, was created in late 2011, becoming the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda. In mid-2013, Syrian jihadists split when several groups left the Nusra Front to join what was then called the Islamic State of Iraq, or ISI, and its leader, Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

    ISI was consequently renamed the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL or Daesh in Arabic) and as it expanded further, the terrorist group started calling itself the Islamic State (IS).

    READ MORE: Anatomy of a Caliphate: Life under Daesh in Syria — EXCLUSIVE

    Reports of al-Baghdadi’s death repeatedly appear in the world media. His death was reported in June and December 2016, April 2015 and November 2014. In April 2015, he was reported dead after an injury, and in October 2016, reports emerged that al-Baghdadi was poisoned. In January 2017, media reported that al-Baghdadi suffered heavy injuries in an airstrike.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Reveals Role in Bin Laden Killing for First Time Amid Rift With US

    President Bush with Vice President Cheney and Senior Staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center
    © Flickr/ The U.S. National Archives
    Bush, Cheney’s Iraq Lies and War Crimes Spawned Daesh and Killed Millions
    Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 in a U.S. military operation with at least 44 U.S. SEALs sent in to capture Terrorist Number 1. More than seventeen years ago, on 11 September 2001, al-Qaeda suicide bombers hijacked four passenger planes in the United States, sending two to New York's World Trade Center towers and the other two to the Pentagon and, presumably, the White House or the Capitol.

    Daesh-linked and al-Qaeda-linked terrorists and its associates have reportedly plotted and carried out numerous attacks on military objects and civilians around the world.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

    **Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Anatomy of a Caliphate: Life under Daesh in Syria - EXCLUSIVE
    Kurds Continue Fighting Daesh in Syria, Capture 1,000 Militants - Official
    Iraqi Corporal Posing With Daesh Terrorist's Severed Head Penalised in Finland
    Daesh Reportedly Plotting to Kill Kate Middleton
    Belgium Orders Repatriation of Syrian-Born Children of Daesh Fighter – Reports
    Tags:
    Al-Qaeda, Daesh, warning, terrorism, U.S. Department of State, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse