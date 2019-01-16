'State Dept Alert': Daesh, Al-Qaeda Terrorists Seek to Attack US Citizens Abroad

"Terrorist groups including ISIS [Daesh]*, al-Qa'ida[Al-Qaeda]**, their associates, and those inspired by such organizations, are intent on attacking US citizens wherever they are," the advisory said on Tuesday.
The report also points out that terrorists have started using less sophisticated weapons, including pistols and vehicles, against crowds of people.
Moreover, extremists aim to attack soft targets such as high-profile public events, hotels, places of worship, schools, tourist sites, markets, airports, clubs and restaurants, the advisory noted.
ISI was consequently renamed the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL or Daesh in Arabic) and as it expanded further, the terrorist group started calling itself the Islamic State (IS).
Reports of al-Baghdadi’s death repeatedly appear in the world media. His death was reported in June and December 2016, April 2015 and November 2014. In April 2015, he was reported dead after an injury, and in October 2016, reports emerged that al-Baghdadi was poisoned. In January 2017, media reported that al-Baghdadi suffered heavy injuries in an airstrike.
Daesh-linked and al-Qaeda-linked terrorists and its associates have reportedly plotted and carried out numerous attacks on military objects and civilians around the world.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
