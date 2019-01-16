Register
16 January 2019
    Rick Gates, left, with his lawyer Tom Green, depart Federal District Court, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington

    Mueller Asks Judge to Delay Sentencing of Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Gates

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked a federal judge to delay the sentencing of former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates by up to sixty days as he continues to cooperate with investigators, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

    "To date, the status of this matter has not changed substantially since the November report, as defendant Gates continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time," the document said. "The parties respectfully request that they provide a joint status report within sixty days, no later than March 15, 2019."

    In November, Mueller and Gates’ attorneys in a court filing proposed submitting a joint status report no later than January 15, 2019.

    Gates pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and making false statements in connection with Mueller's investigation into Russia, the 2016 election and alleged collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

    Media reported last month, citing unnamed sources, that Mueller might submit his finding by as early as mid-February.

    READ MORE: House Democrats Will Expand Russiagate in 2019 to Push Trump Toward War

    Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, calling the allegations "absurd," and both Moscow and US President Donald Trump have dismissed accusations of collusion.

