Sessions Did ‘Right Thing’ to Recuse Himself From Russia Probe - AG Nominee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the right decision to recuse himself from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, nominee for the US attorney general position William Barr said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

"I am not sure of all the facts, but I think he [Sessions] probably did the right thing to recuse himself," Barr told the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Asked by Senator Lindsay Graham whether Mueller is a fair-minded person, Barr answered "yes." Asked further whether he believes Mueller is involved in a "witch hunt" against anybody, Barr said he does not believe so.

Finally, when asked whether he would allow White House attorneys to correct the report before it is released to the public, Barr told lawmakers, "That will not happen", adding that he will make public as much of the Mueller report as he can or as much as is required by law.

Barr said he believes Russia indeed interfered or attempted to interfere in the November 8 election and promised to get to the bottom of it.

Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he would provide Mueller's team with all resources necessary to complete the Russia probe and noted he would ensure the investigation is not terminated without a good cause.

President Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with Russia, frequently characterizing Mueller’s investigation as a political witch hunt and one that has not produced evidence in two years.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

