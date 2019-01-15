Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to Head US Delegation at Davos Instead of Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will head the United States' delegation at the upcoming economic summit in Davos after President Donald Trump cancelled his trip to Switzerland due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced the Presidential Delegation that will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 22 to January 25, 2019," the White House said. "The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, will lead the delegation."

Other members of the delegation will include US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chris Liddell, who is the assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, according to the release.

Mnuchin will go instead of Trump, who said in a statement on 10 January that he was canceling his trip to Davos because of the "Democrats' intransigence on border security."

On Tuesday, the US government shutdown entered day 25 as congressional Democrats and Trump continue to be at odds on a new spending bill. Trump is asking Congress to approve $5.7 billion for constructing a wall on the country’s southern border with Mexico as part of the spending bill, while Democrats refuse to provide the funds for such a barrier.

