Another Migrant Caravan Sets Off From Honduras Toward US - Reports

According to the Hondudiario.com news portal, migrants started arriving at the city's central bus station on Monday and set off toward the United States later that day, while previous media reports claimed that the caravan was not expected to start moving until Tuesday.
It is yet unknown how many people are marching with the new caravan, but some media reports show that a number of migrants exceeds 500.
In response to the migration crisis, over 5,200 US soldiers have been deployed to the country's southern border, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that he had no intention of allowing undocumented migrants enter the United States and seek asylum.
