Another Migrant Caravan Sets Off From Honduras Toward US - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Honduran asylum-seekers set off from the northern city of San Pedro Sula on Monday in the direction of the United States, forming yet another migrant caravan, determined to reach the US-Mexican border, Hondudiario.com reported.

According to the Hondudiario.com news portal, migrants started arriving at the city's central bus station on Monday and set off toward the United States later that day, while previous media reports claimed that the caravan was not expected to start moving until Tuesday.

It is yet unknown how many people are marching with the new caravan, but some media reports show that a number of migrants exceeds 500.

The first 7,000-strong migrant caravan set out from Honduras in the direction of Mexico and the United States last October, with thousands of Central American asylum-seekers the following suit later in the year. As a result, from 6,000 to 9,000 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are reported to have concentrated on the US-Mexican border.

In response to the migration crisis, over 5,200 US soldiers have been deployed to the country's southern border, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that he had no intention of allowing undocumented migrants enter the United States and seek asylum.