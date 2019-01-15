Canada Warns Travelers About Risks of Arbitrary Detention in China

"Exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws," the note reads, citing "death penalty, penalties for drug-related offences."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was extremely concerned about this turn of events, which coincided with a process in Canada against a senior executive of China’s telecoms giant Huawei.
Huawei has also faced suspicions in the United States and several other countries that its equipment could be used by China for spying. The company has rejected the allegations.
Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have reportedly detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor on charges of threatening national security.
