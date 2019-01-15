Canada Warns Travelers About Risks of Arbitrary Detention in China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Monday update of Canada's travel advisory for China comes after Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given the death penalty on drug-smuggling charges after appealing the initial 15-year jail term. He will now have 10 days to challenge the ruling.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws," the note reads, citing "death penalty, penalties for drug-related offences."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was extremely concerned about this turn of events, which coincided with a process in Canada against a senior executive of China’s telecoms giant Huawei.

Canadian-Chinese relations have worsened after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese high-tech giant Huawei, in Vancouver at the request of the US authorities on suspicions of violating Washington’s Iran sanctions. The move was slammed by Beijing which called on Ottawa to release the official.

Huawei has also faced suspicions in the United States and several other countries that its equipment could be used by China for spying. The company has rejected the allegations.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have reportedly detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor on charges of threatening national security.

