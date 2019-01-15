At Least 43 Students, Staff at Canada School Exposed to Carbon Monoxide - Report

The chief of Montreal’s fire department explained that a bad connection in the school’s heating system could have produced the leak, and the presence of carbon monoxide was hard to detect because of its odorless. Moreover, Leduc added that unlike most of the schools, Des Decouvreurs was not equipped with a carbon detector.
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann stated that there would be a thorough investigation following the poisoning of the children and school staff.
The elementary school will reportedly remain closed as the investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: Thirteen People Poisoned With Carbon Monoxide at US Walmart
All comments
Show new comments (0)