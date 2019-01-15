Trump: US-Turkey Trade Ties Have 'Great Potential' to Grow

On Monday, Donald Trump said, after a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that the economic cooperation between the two countries has good chances to considerably increase.
Spoke w/ President Erdogan of Turkey to advise where we stand on all matters including our last two weeks of success in fighting the remnants of ISIS, and 20 mile safe zone. Also spoke about economic development between the U.S. & Turkey — great potential to substantially expand!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 января 2019 г.
After a phone conversation with Trump on 14 December, Erdogan said that the start of the operation would be postponed. Trump announced after that phone call US troops would be withdrawn from Syria.
