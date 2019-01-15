Trump: US-Turkey Trade Ties Have 'Great Potential' to Grow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has threatened earlier to "devastate Turkey economically," if Ankara does not ensure the safety of Kurdish forces in Syria.

On Monday, Donald Trump said, after a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that the economic cooperation between the two countries has good chances to considerably increase.

Spoke w/ President Erdogan of Turkey to advise where we stand on all matters including our last two weeks of success in fighting the remnants of ISIS, and 20 mile safe zone. Also spoke about economic development between the U.S. & Turkey — great potential to substantially expand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 января 2019 г.

In early December, Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch a military operation against Kurdish fighters on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River as well as in Syria's Manbij, located near the Turkish border, if the United States did not remove the militia from there.

After a phone conversation with Trump on 14 December, Erdogan said that the start of the operation would be postponed. Trump announced after that phone call US troops would be withdrawn from Syria.

