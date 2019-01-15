US House Dems Launch Website Dedicated to Americans Affected By Govt Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The website, named TrumpShutdownStories.us, is designed to allow Americans voice their experiences during the time the government is shut down as well as proposals on measures to reopen the government.

"Americans can register their opinion on legislation passed by the House to reopen government and leave a comment to share how they have been affected by the Trump shutdown", US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s press office said Monday.

Hoyer also accused Trump of inflicting harm on 800,000 government employees and the American people that the federal workers serve.

"Democrats will continue to pass legislation to reopen the government and end this Trump Shutdown which is now the longest in history", Hoyer said.

On Monday, the US government shutdown entered day 24 as congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump continue to be at odds on a new spending bill.

Trump is asking Congress to approve more than $5 billion for constructing a wall on the border with Mexico as part of the spending bill, while Democrats refuse to provide the funds for a border wall.