US Voters Back Dems Plan to Reopen Govt Amid Ongoing Border Wall Debates - Poll

"American voters support 63 — 30 percent a Democratic proposal to reopen parts of the government that do not involve border security while negotiating funding for the wall," Quinnipiac said in a press release announcing the results of the poll. "Every party, gender, education, age and racial group supports this idea except Republicans, who are opposed 52 — 39 percent."
"While they [voters] believe there is both a humanitarian and a security crisis along the southern border, they absolutely don't think a wall will solve the problem," Quinnipiac Assistant Polling Director Tim Malloy said. Voters opposed the wall by a 55-43 percent margin, according to the release.
On Monday, the government shutdown entered day 24 without an agreement on a spending bill. Trump has requested more than $5 billion for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. Democrats believe the project would be a waste of time and should not be executed at the expense of American taxpayers.
The president has hinted that he could declare a national emergency in order to secure funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico, though he has said he would prefer to reach a deal with Congress on the matter.
Meanwhile, Standard & Poor’s Chief US Economist Beth Ann Bovino has suggested that the ongoning shutdown would cost the US economy around $3.6 billion. Moreover, the S&P estimate indicates that a shutdown lasting for two more weeks would cost the economy $6 billion, exceeding the $5.7 billion sought by Trump for his border wall project.
