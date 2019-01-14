Register
15 January 2019
    A trash can overflows as people site outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by the Tidal Basin, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington, during a partial government shutdown

    US Voters Back Dems Plan to Reopen Govt Amid Ongoing Border Wall Debates - Poll

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A majority of US voters agree with President Donald Trump that there is a crisis on the Mexican border while also saying they want the federal government reopened as lawmakers continue to debate funding for a border wall, according to a poll by Quinnipiac University on Monday.

    "American voters support 63 — 30 percent a Democratic proposal to reopen parts of the government that do not involve border security while negotiating funding for the wall," Quinnipiac said in a press release announcing the results of the poll. "Every party, gender, education, age and racial group supports this idea except Republicans, who are opposed 52 — 39 percent."

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'You F**ked It Up': Trump Reportedly Ripped Chief of Staff Amid Shutdown Talks
    At the same time, voters agreed with Trump that there is a humanitarian crisis on the border by 68-26 percent margin and also said there was a security crisis by a 68-26 percent margin, the release said.

    "While they [voters] believe there is both a humanitarian and a security crisis along the southern border, they absolutely don't think a wall will solve the problem," Quinnipiac Assistant Polling Director Tim Malloy said. Voters opposed the wall by a 55-43 percent margin, according to the release.

    READ MORE: ‘Nobody is Winning’: Trump Gov’t Shutdown Now Longest Ever in US

    On Monday, the government shutdown entered day 24 without an agreement on a spending bill. Trump has requested more than $5 billion for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. Democrats believe the project would be a waste of time and should not be executed at the expense of American taxpayers.

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    ‘No Crisis On The Border': Trump's Argument For Border Wall is Baseless
    In his remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump said he wants to get the shutdown resolved because the crisis on the border remains crucial. He insisted, however, that Democrats must admit that the United States needs border security and agree to compromise.

    The president has hinted that he could declare a national emergency in order to secure funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico, though he has said he would prefer to reach a deal with Congress on the matter.

    Meanwhile, Standard & Poor’s Chief US Economist Beth Ann Bovino has suggested that the ongoning shutdown would cost the US economy around $3.6 billion. Moreover, the S&P estimate indicates that a shutdown lasting for two more weeks would cost the economy $6 billion, exceeding the $5.7 billion sought by Trump for his border wall project.

    READ MORE: Shutdown Shame: ‘No Guarantee’ 380,000 Federal Workers Will Get Back Pay

