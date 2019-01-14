Register
14 January 2019
    UPS facility shooting report

    Police Respond to Active Shooting at UPS Facility in New Jersey (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    US
    There have been no immediate reports of casualties or injuries at the site. Numerous police cars and an ambulance have been spotted outside the facility.

    Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey have responded to a report of an active shooter at a local United Parcel Service (UPS) facility. According to ABC, several police officers could be seen outside the UPS facility, taking cover behind their cars. There have been no official reports of injuries so far.

    "UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company's supply chain processing facilities", a UPS spokesperson said in a statement.

    The spokesperson, however, refused to provide any information on the people involved in the incident.

    CNS Philadelphia reported, citing anonymous sources, that the gunman is holding two women hostage, one of them his girlfriend. Jeff Chirico, a reporter for ABC, tweeted that, according to a UPS employee, an armed man angered with his ex-girlfriend was behind the incident.

    A video, allegedly showing law enforcement officers rushing into the UPS facility, has surfaced online.

    The person who filmed the video, Ashlee Erickson, told ABC that apparently someone who didn't work at the UPS facility had had a "confrontation with their significant other". Gloucester County said that 32 UPS employees were inside the building when the incident took place, but they have since been evacuated.

    Gloucester County Chief of Staff Tom Gilbert told the local news website NJ.com that there is an "active incident in place" and added that police are currently in "fact-gathering" mode.

    READ MORE: US Fails to Take Care of PTSD-Stricken Veterans Amid 'Epidemic' of Mass Shooting

    An anonymous employee at a nearby Home Depot told the local news website NJ.com that their facility has been on lockdown since the incident began, with workers instructed not to approach the windows.

    Local schools have been put on modified lockdown, but, according to the Logan Township School District, employees and students are in no immediate danger.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
