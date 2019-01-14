Melania Teaches POTUS Trump How to Share Photos on Twitter?

It seems there are no social media skills that the world’s most popular Twitter user hasn’t mastered. Or, conversely, the beauty of the snow-clad paths and lanes outside the White House could not have only left President Trump at a loss for words, but made him totally forget how to post pictures.

The US president came out onto a White House balcony to enjoy the bright-white blanketed lawns stretching below his feet, expressing regret that he couldn’t share all this breathtaking beauty with the American people.

Wish I could share with everyone the beauty and majesty of being in the White House and looking outside at the snow filled lawns and Rose Garden. Really is something — SPECIAL COUNTRY, SPECIAL PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 января 2019 г.

“Really is something – SPECIAL COUNTRY, SPECIAL PLACE!” he concluded.

Moments later, FLOTUS Melania, as if reacting to Trump’s lamentation, posted a number of tranquil landscapes, showing the snow-covered lawn. One snap, a shot from the Truman Balcony, sported tiny snowflakes on greyish trees, with the distant Washington Monument almost blurring into the white winter skies.

Despite the apparent beauty of the landscape, it is the ongoing shutdown that is one everybody’s lips, including in the comments below Melania’s post.

“Did the people who shoveled the walkways get paid?” one asked in a straight-forward way, while another posted their own visual response to Melania’s snaps:

I like your picture. Here are mine. pic.twitter.com/w4dsoU9k98 — ElaineX (@exwooton) 14 января 2019 г.

Democrats, “vacationing instead of working together to make a deal” have naturally also been brought up:

Because they are vacationing instead of working together to make a deal. — AdamSkyThief (@AdamSkyThief) 13 января 2019 г.

Maybe, but Democrats can’t because they are all off vacationing instead of working with President Trump to reopen the government. — AdamSkyThief (@AdamSkyThief) 13 января 2019 г.

Dems could fix it in 15 Minutes but they want to play politics……wake up — Island Life (@Islandworlds1) 13 января 2019 г.

Fund three wall and it's a done deal. The wall was a mandate and democrats know it but still refuse. They own this. — James DeBerry (@JRDeberry) 14 января 2019 г.

Some believe, however, Republicans, could have long ago set the ball rolling:

Then why does McConnell continue to block the bills that would reopen the government? If the republicans truly cared, they would at least take a vote on it. — Jeremy (@Jreynolds323) 14 января 2019 г.

Many, meanwhile, were moved by FLOTUS’ sharing her snaps:

Looks beautiful. Iowa got snow also. We got 8” on Saturday in south Ia! — Linda (@Linda36556206) 14 января 2019 г.

Thanks for sharing! It’s Beautiful — Debs Matthews (@Debbieamatthews) 14 января 2019 г.



