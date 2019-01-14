Trump Announces Beginning of 'Long Overdue Pullout' of US Troops from Syria

The President of the United States Donald Trump said that Washington is starting the pullout of US troops from Syria.

Trump announced on his Twitter page that US troops in Syria are starting to pull out 'while hitting the little remaining ISIS [Daesh*]' terrorists 'from many directions', adding that US 'will attack again from existing nearby base if it [Daesh terrorist group] reforms'.

Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

​In his Twitter posts, Trump claimed that 'Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria'.

The US president also warned that it 'will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds'.

In December, Trump declared victory over the Daesh and said he would withdraw some 2,000 US troops currently deployed in the Middle Eastern country. Previously Washington said that it would not disclose a timeline for withdrawing its troops, and pledged that the US-led international coalition's fight against terrorism would continue.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia, US and many other countries

