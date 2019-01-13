US Navy Commander Loses Post After Hiring 10 Filipina Girls for 'Accompaniment'

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) started looking into the case after being tipped off by an anonymous sailor. Another member of the commander's crew was also suspected of the same misconduct, but was subsequently found innocent.

US Navy Captain Travis Zettel was relieved of his duties after the NCIS found him guilty of hiring Filipina prostitutes on 1 March 2018, during a stay of the submarine under his command in the port of Subic Bay, the Kitsap Sun reported, citing official documents.

A sailor told the NCIS that the commander had told him and another sailor that he had "requested/ordered ten girls to arrive at the hotel". The informant stated that he later saw the captain being accompanied by 10 "provocatively dressed females" near a hotel.

Upon his return home, Zettel was confronted by the NCIS and admitted that he was guilty of paying for "female accompaniment". After being relieved of his command, he was reassigned to Submarine Squadron 19, stationed in the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.

Another sailor from his crew was also suspected of having paid prostitutes after being seen with three "local females holding onto his arm" and wandering around the city. He was found innocent and thus didn't suffer disciplinary action.