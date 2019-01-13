De Niro Reveals Why Playing Trump Is No-Go for Him

Some actors, like Alec Baldwin, have been enjoying a popularity boost since Donald Trump became US president. However, one of Hollywood’s best-known performers, Robert De Niro, has held off on putting on a blond wig and orange skin tone, preferring instead to tell Trump off.

Robert De Niro has told the German outlet Bild why he can’t crack US President Donald Trump’s persona.

He said that for every character, he can always find a little compassion somewhere. Although he tries every day to find any hint whatsoever that could yield some compassion for Trump, he has so far failed.

He admitted that he has never been able to assume the role of the "deeply unsympathetic" statesman in a film. Although he could have emotionally related to each of his previous characters, he has not succeeded to do so with Trump, concluding that it is impossible.

However, he has not missed out on political sketches and has played Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. He has also been a vocal critic of Trump’s policies and even dropped F-bombs and waving his fists at Trump on stage during the 72nd annual Tony Awards this summer.

“I'm gonna say one thing: f--- Trump! It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!" he said at the time.

READ MORE: Twitter Lashes Out at Trump's Grammar After He Slams De Niro's IQ

Trump returned the gesture in his tweets. He called the actor a "very Low IQ individual" and nicknamed him "Punchy", alleging that the Oscar-winning actor had received too "many shots to the head by real boxers in movies".