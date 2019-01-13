Trump Refutes Reports About Hiding Details of Talks With Putin

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported, citing sources, that Trump had hidden the details of his conversations with Putin from his administration. The publication claimed that even the classified US files did not contain a single detailed record of conversations in five locations over the past two years.
"It was a great conversation. I'm not keeping anything under wraps…. The Washington Post that's basically lobbyists for Amazon," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
"Everyone knows there was no collusion [with Russia]," Trump added.
In addition, Trump held personal conversations with Putin at meetings of world leaders without the presence of his aides. In particular, he spoke with Putin at a banquet in Hamburg in 2017 in the presence of only Putin's interpreter.
