Trump Refutes Reports About Hiding Details of Talks With Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump refuted on Saturday media reports that he had allegedly hidden some details of his one-on-one conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported, citing sources, that Trump had hidden the details of his conversations with Putin from his administration. The publication claimed that even the classified US files did not contain a single detailed record of conversations in five locations over the past two years.

"It was a great conversation. I'm not keeping anything under wraps…. The Washington Post that's basically lobbyists for Amazon," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

He noted that he had been holding one-on-one talks with the leaders of all countries without delegations, but "no one says anything about it."

"Everyone knows there was no collusion [with Russia]," Trump added.

The Washington Post said that it remained unclear whether Trump took away the recordings of translators in other cases, however, according to officials, they did not manage to get a reliable report on the two-hour meeting of the two presidents in Helsinki. Then, unlike the meeting in Hamburg, Trump did not allow representatives of the administration to be present at the negotiations.

In addition, Trump held personal conversations with Putin at meetings of world leaders without the presence of his aides. In particular, he spoke with Putin at a banquet in Hamburg in 2017 in the presence of only Putin's interpreter.