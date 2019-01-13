Joe Biden’s Brother Says His Family Voted for Trump in 2016 – Reports

A younger sibling of the former vice president Joe Biden reportedly said that his family felt “slighted” by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and instead voted for Donald Trump.

Frank Biden, in an interview with The Palm Beach Post – a local news outlet – said that his family was disappointed by the Clinton team’s campaign strategy, believing that things might have gone differently if Joe Biden decided to run back then.

“We never would have lost Pennsylvania, and all my relatives — the Finnegan family — who voted for Donald Trump because they felt slighted by Hillary and her campaign,” Biden said. “We never would have not gone to Michigan as the campaign decided not to do because they felt entitled to the votes of those people.

Joe Biden's brother thinks he'll run for president in 2020 https://t.co/z1GGFZkAM5 — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) 7 января 2019 г.

Clinton had visited Michigan shortly before the election, yet ended up not winning the state.

The former vice president said in 2015 that he would not run for president, however, his brother reportedly believes it will be different this time.

“I think we’re going to run,” Biden told The Post. “You can say that ‘Frank thinks his brother’s going to run.’ Now, he could surprise me. But I know the family’s behind him 100 percent.”

READ MORE: Biden Says He Doesn't See One Who Can 'Do What Has To Be Done’ to Beat Trump

“I believe Joe should run. I’m urging him to run and have been for a long, long time,” he told the outlet.

© AP Photo / John Minchillo Joe Biden Upset as Obama Talks to Other Dem 2020 Candidates - Reports

Joe Biden will reportedly make a decision on whether he will run for president in 2020 this January, having told supporters that he does not feel other potential Democratic presidential contenders could beat President Trump. Other potential Democratic challengers for the presidency are expected to announce their intentions for the 2020 elections over the next several months. The primary is likely to be crowded, with more than three dozen Democrats reportedly eyeing bids, according to the Times. Among the Republicans, the most notable candidate is still President Donald Trump, who has the support of 72 percent in the latest GOP primary survey, according to McLaughlin & Associates statistics.