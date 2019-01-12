Hold His Beer: US Congressman Busted With a Six-Pack on Capitol Hill

One of the brewers of the beers Senator Cunningham was trying to present to the co-chair of the House’s Small Brewers Caucus took note of the incident and made its own suggestion regarding a “very bipartisan” alcoholic beverage.

Rep. Joe Cunningham, a newly elected Democrat congressman from South Carolina, was prevented from entering the House floor on Friday because he was carrying a six-pack of beer on his person.

As Cunningham himself explained on Twitter, the beers were meant to be a gift for Rep. Peter DeFazio, co-chair of the House’s Small Brewers Caucus.

"Making friends when you’re a freshman is hard and I thought I’d grease the skids with some Lowcountry beer," he remarked, adding that DeFazio got the six-pack in the end.

Making friends when you’re a freshman is hard and I thought I’d grease the skids with some Lowcountry beer. Thankfully @RepPeterDeFazio got it in the end! Can I join the beer caucus now? https://t.co/RtW6InDfTK — Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) 11 января 2019 г.

​His words and actions elicited a mixed reaction on social media, with netizens both appearing amused by this development and critical of Cunningham.

It's a workplace, "congressman." Dumb stunt. Did you get your daily attention fix? Okay. I'll play along. You need "obvious" tutoring? Choose a different time and place to give the "gift" (payoff….as trivial as it might seem) to your peer. #Anyone can elected to congress — Common Sense (@ThomasPaine007) 11 января 2019 г.

I think the beer 🍺 caucus is a great idea Joe! 😉



A lot of ideas could be talked about in a friendly manner.



Let's end this partisan behavior!



Maybe something might get done!



PS: l love your sense of humor! 😂

🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻 — Amelia Have❤️Heart (@AviFlyGirl) 11 января 2019 г.

Oh brother, is it the U.S. Congress…or is it the ANIMAL HOUSE? "It's Friday…" Oh, give us a break🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/Bvme9Q5h3V — "The Western Station of Big Blue Nation" (@hanke_ray) 11 января 2019 г.

I think we have the funnest new congressman is office! I think he will be one to watch too!



Joe Cunningham is serious about work, but he is a social fella with a great sense of humor!



Here is a virtual beer from me Joe!#Cheers! pic.twitter.com/x6l9WUTUDV — Lance Link Resists 🙈🙉🙊 (@LancelotLinkSpy) 11 января 2019 г.

According to The Post and Courier, Cunningham’s six-pack was “a compilation of three different Charleston-area beers, including Dead Arm from Coast (a pale ale at 6 per cent alcohol by volume), White Thai from Westbrook Brewing Company (a Belgian wheat) and One Claw (a pale ale), also from Westbrook.”

Coast Brewing apparently took note of this development and suggested he should’ve included their 32/50 Kolsch because “it’s very bipartisan”.