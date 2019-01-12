Bolton Says US Not Recognizing President Maduro’s 'Illegitimate Claim to Power'

"We hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for the safety of all Venezuelans who cry out demanding to freely choose their leaders. We will continue to use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of a Venezuelan democracy that reverses the current constitutional crisis," Bolton pointed out.
READ MORE: Venezuelan National Assembly Announces Anti-Gov't Rally
Maduro was sworn in for his second term, which will last through 2025, on Thursday following his victory in the presidential election last May. The United States has repeatedly criticized his policies, while the Venezuelan president has suggested that Bolton was preparing a plan to overthrow and kill him.
All comments
Show new comments (0)