WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The private US aerospace company SpaceX is laying off ten percent of its 6,000-person workforce, media reported.

SpaceX will offer affected employees a minimum of eight weeks pay and other benefits, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company in a statement to the Times said the decision was necessary because to deliver for its customer it had to become a leaner operation.

SpaceX earlier this month raised $273 million through preferred stock, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.