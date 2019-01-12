Ocasio-Cortez Criticized After Failing to Provide Workers’ Compensation Coverage

The fine is awkward for Ocasio-Cortez, who took the seat of top Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley with a campaign theme of improving conditions for the working class during the November midterm elections.
“The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart told the New York Daily News, adding that the coverage is “vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”
Ocasio-Cortez was criticized by the Republican party, who called it “hypocrisy at its finest”
“The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud.
Last year Ocasio-Cortez was also mocked after she lamented the shuttering of a coffee shop in New York, which, it was revealed, closed its doors because of the wage hike in the state – a policy that she supports, causing 150 people to lose their jobs.
“The rents are very high and now the minimum wage is going up and we have a huge number of employees,” Charles Milite told the New York Post last month.
