Trump Appoints Ex-Reagan Admin. Official as Deputy National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has appointed former Reagan administration official and former defense industry executive Charles Kupperman as Deputy National Security Advisor, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

“President Donald J. Trump's National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, announced today that President Trump has appointed Dr. Charles M. Kupperman as Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor,” the release said.

Kupperman brings more than four decades of national security policy and program experience, according to the statement.

During the Reagan administration, Kupperman served in the Executive Office of the President, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the President's General Advisory Committee on Arms Control and Disarmament.

Kupperman also served as a Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Ronald Reagan Presidential campaign. While in the private sector, Kupperman worked as Vice President for Business Development at Boeing as well as Vice President of Washington Space Operations for Lockheed Martin, the statement added.