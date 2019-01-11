Trump Appoints Ex-Reagan Admin. Official as Deputy National Security Advisor

“President Donald J. Trump's National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, announced today that President Trump has appointed Dr. Charles M. Kupperman as Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor,” the release said.
Kupperman brings more than four decades of national security policy and program experience, according to the statement.
Kupperman also served as a Defense and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Ronald Reagan Presidential campaign. While in the private sector, Kupperman worked as Vice President for Business Development at Boeing as well as Vice President of Washington Space Operations for Lockheed Martin, the statement added.
