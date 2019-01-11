Helicopter Accidentally Decapitates Man in Florida - Reports

The incident occurred on Flight Path Drive on the grounds of the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport when a group of men were attempting to use a power cart to jumpstart a helicopter, but the vehicle suddenly jerked up and descended, according to the WFLA broadcaster.

One of the men, 62-year-old Salvatore Disi, was immediately killed in the horrific incident in Florida after the vehicle's rotor blades decapitated his head, the WFLA broadcaster reported.

Commenting on the accident, the sheriff's office said it believes the incident was not deliberate, on anyone's part, though they stressed police will fully investigate the case to see if a crime has been committed.

"Obviously a death that is a little bit unusual… and we want to make sure we have all the answers," WFLA cited Sheriff Al Nienhuis as saying.

The helicopter which decapitated Disi belongs to Dr. Alfred Bonati of the Bonati Spine Institute in Hudson, who was at the site when the tragic incident occurred.