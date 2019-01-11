Trump Says Closer to Declaring National Emergency to Enable Wall Construction

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump told reporters he is closer to declaring a national emergency in order to enable the construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico.

"We are," Trump said on Thursday when asked if he is closer to declaring a national emergency. "I would like to look at it broader. I think we can do this quickly because this is common sense and it's not expensive."

Trump said he would like to look at a broader deal on immigration reform, but it would take a longer period of time.

Trump visited immigration officials at the Texas border town McAllen, which is one of the busiest sectors on the US-Mexico border facing drug trafficking and illegal crossings.

On Tuesday night during a national address, Trump said that border security requires Congress to approve $5.7 billion in funding to build a "physical barrier" made of steel on the US-Mexico border to end what he described was a humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the US federal government has been partially shut down since December 22 over the dispute of funding for a border wall.

On Wednesday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Trump again, but the meeting ended quickly after Trump walked out because the Democratic leaders did not compromise on funding for the border wall.

At present, there is a 600-mile long barrier on the 1,900-mile US border with Mexico consisting of 16-foot high fence. Trump has said he plans to erect a steel wall over 30 feet tall on more than 200 miles of the border.